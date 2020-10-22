6 Best Smartphones Under 40000 in Pakistan (2020 Updated)





We are pretty much halfway through 2020, which is crazy. Where does the time go? But you guys know that towards the end of each year PhoneWorld usually do a blog with top smartphone picks for that year. Today we are doing Best Smartphones Under 40000 in Pakistan, lots of you guys might want to buy a new smartphone right now. You might not want to wait a few months and that’s why this blog totally goes for you. These are the best mid-range smartphones, so these are devices that have been released this year.

These are devices that you should be able to just go out and buy right now. I have used lots of smartphones this year, but of course, I have not used every single one, so this is my personal top five picks. Of course, it might be different from yours, but that’s okay. Just drop your list of best Smartphones Under 40000 in the comments below.

Best Smartphones Under 40000 in Pakistan

1) Poco X3:

Xiaomi has recently launched an extravagant midrange smartphone, the Poco X3. It’s a new edition to the X series and the phone has amazed many due to its super specs. Also, Poco has gone ahead with a fresh design for the Poco X3, and it does not resemble any Redmi model that’s already available in the smartphone market. Unlike its predecessor, the new X3 doesn’t have dual selfie cameras and has a single one instead, located right in the centre towards the top of the screen. There has been no change in the display though, and you still get a 6.67-inch IPS panel with a 120Hz refresh rate. The resolution that the phone provides is 1080 x 2400 pixels. For any individual who is fond of playing games, the 120 Hz refresh rate would boost the overall gaming experience. The display is protected by the Corning Gorilla Glass 5.

Now moving towards the more powerful attributes of the smartphone. The Poco X3 is equipped with Qualcomm SM7150-AC Snapdragon 732G (8 nm) which is a considerably powerful chipset to enhance the overall performance of the phone. In addition to that, there is a 6 GB of RAM and 64 GB ROM. And this doesn’t end here, the Poco X3 is also packed with gigantic 7000 mAh battery so you can spend an unlimited amount of time on your phone. The Poco X3 comes with Quad rear camera with 64 MP as the main camera. It renders videos of [email protected], [email protected]/120fps, and [email protected]

The Poco X3 has managed to grasp the first position on our list because of its unparallel specifications. It is probably one of the best smartphones under 40000 released lately. No other smartphone in this list has all these features under this price range. Though it’s slightly over 40,000 you might get a discount on it. But this is the only phone that beats every single phone on this list at a decent margin.

2) Realme 6:

Realme has always succeeded to come up with something unique with its every new phone in terms of design and Realme 6 follows the same line. Leaving behind the typical gradient design, the company has added a new comet-like design to the Realme 6 which also appears to be the reason behind their colour names that are Comet White and Comet Blue.

The device is going to be equipped with a quad-camera setup. The resolutions of the cameras are 64 MP (wide), 8 MP(ultrawide), 2 MP (macro) and 2 MP(depth). It allows users to make videos of [email protected] The front-facing camera is 16 megapixels The specifications of the phone are also very impressive. Realme 6 will operate on the latest operating system, the Android 10. The smartphone will be powered by the popular midrange Mediatek Helio G90T chipset that would boost the overall performance of the phone.

In terms of display, it has an IPS panel with a refresh rate of 90 Hz. The resolution it provides is 1080 x 2400 pixels. As for as the security of the Realme 6 is concerned, you will find that the 6 by Realme is packed with a side-mounted fingerprint reader. As far as the storage is concerned, there is 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of ROM. The Realme 6 is available in PKR 36,999/-.

Even though there are some extraordinary specs in Realme 6 but still it couldn’t beat our top contender and place at the second spot. The X3 has better chipset, battery, refresh rate, memory size and camera.

3) Infinix Zero 8:

The latest Infinix Zero 8 is a glorious example of unique visual language. The large and distinctive rhombus camera module on the backside tends to leave an enduring impression. To an extent, that we wonder why we haven’t witnessed this specific visual distinction from other smartphone manufacturers.

Apart from the prolific design, it has some brilliant specifications as well. It comes with an IPS display with a 90 Hz refresh rate. The screen resolution of the phone is 1080 x 2460 pixels and the size of the screen is 6.85 inches. It runs on the latest operating system the Android 10.

Like the above mentioned on the list, it has a quad-camera setup with 64 MP as the main camera. It allows you to make videos in [email protected]. In addition to that, there is a dual front camera for taking sharper selfies. Zero 8 is also equipped with a powerful gaming chipset, Mediatek MT6785 Helio G90T. In terms of memory, there is a massive 8 GB of RAM along with 128 GB of ROM. The phone is packed with a 4500 mAh battery which is slightly on the lower side. Zero 8 is available in PKR 39,999/-. It is till now probably one of best smartphones under 40000 by Infinix.

As we can see that there is not much of a difference in the specifications of Realme 6 and Infinix Zero 8. However, the latter has been granted the third spot because of the lower battery power and a higher price tag as compared to Realme 6.

4) Vivo Y51:

Vivo is also back with another excellent midranger, the Y51. It is one of 3 phones on our list that has a Super AMOLED display. So people who are more worried about the display should prefer this phone. It is probably one of the best smartphones under 40000 in terms of display. The size of the screen is 6.38 inches and the resolution which it provides is 1080 x 2340 pixels. Though, there is no 90 Hz refresh rate. The Y 51 has a pre-enabled Funtouch OS 10 based on Android 10.

The chipset installed in the smartphone is Qualcomm SDM665 Snapdragon 665 which is not comparatively powerful to other phones mentioned on the list. There is a quad-camera set up with b as the main camera. It is not able to make 4K videos like the other phones on this list. There is a 16 MP front-facing camera. The phone comes in Mystic Black, Jazzy Blue and Dreamy White colours.

As fas as the storage space are concerned, there is 4 GB of RAM and 128 of ROM that is quite okay. In terms of battery power, the Vivo Y51 supports a 4500mAh battery that works pretty well with a phone of this price category. The phone also features the latest trend of Type-C charging ports. The Vivo Y51 is available in PKR 36,999/-.

The Y51 has managed to get the fourth place on our list because of some apparent reasons. Though, display beats the above-mentioned phones as it is Super AMOLED. But, apart from that the chipset and camera couldn’t match the top 3 contenders on our list.

5) Samsung Galaxy A31:

Even though the design of the Galaxy A31 isn’t exactly fresh, I do like the fact that it’s slim and much lighter. The all-polycarbonate body feels a little sturdy but it does recognize fingerprints easily. The A31 has a noticeably thick chin below the screen and an Infinity-U cutout at the top for the front-facing camera. There’s a big SIM tray on the left, for two SIM cards and a microSD card. The headphone jack, USB Type-C port, and a speaker are at the bottom side of the smartphone.

The Galaxy A31 has a brilliant 6.4-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED display that provides a resolution of 1080×2400 pixels. It’s more than adequate in terms of brightness, even in the daylight. The colours are very rich and vivid. However, there is no 90 Hz refresh rate.

Samsung has used the MediaTek Helio P65 octa-core SoC, and that doesn’t suit the phone that is slightly under 40,000 rupees. Compared to even the Galaxy M21, which uses the Exynos 9611 and costs a lot less, the Galaxy A31 is slower in the majority of the benchmarks. The operating system, on the phone, is Android 10.

In terms of the camera, there is a quad-camera setup with 48 MP as the main camera that doesn’t allow to make 4K videos. The selfie camera on the phone is 20 MP. There is a 5000 mAh powerful battery. The Galaxy A31 is available in PKR 36,999/-.

As it is evident, the reason for placing the A31 at the fifth spot is mainly its chipset and camera that are quite disappointing and cant match any of the above-mentioned contenders. However, if you are brand conscious and want a good display then only I would recommend this phone.

6) Vivo S1 Pro:

Smart and stylish design gives an elegant look to the Vivo S1. The design of the phone is very attractive with diamond shape rear camera. The phone comes with a quad rear camera. The resolution of the cameras are 48MP, 8 MP, 2MP and 2MP, that enable us with some good quality pictures. Along with that, it has some other features related to the camera which includes LED flash, HDR and Panorama. The video made from Vivo S1 Pro has a resolution of 1080P.

The Vivo S1 has a 6.38 inches screen, with super AMOLED screen that gives a broad surface making the experience better. This handset is coming with a Halo FullView™ Display that has a high ratio of screen to body which makes the on-screen display more desirable to see and has the resolution of 2340×1080. The operating system installed in Vivo S1 is the latest Android version 9.0, also known as Pie Android. The phone is backed by 4GB RAM space and 128 GB of internal memory. The processor of the phone is Qualcomm Snapdragon 665. The powerhouse of the phone is fueled by 4500mAh battery with the support of Dual-engine fast-charging battery.

With the Ultra Game Mode feature, it gives you the best gaming experience.

The unlocking procedure is the 6th Generation In-Display Fingerprint Scanning which is making the phone easier to access. The price of the phone is PKR.35,999/-

Our Conclusion:

All of the devices discussed above are fulfilling your requirements. These devices are offering you the amazing specs in affordable prices. You can compare the specs with the flagship devices available in the market and you will definitely get the satisfactory results. All these Smartphones Under 40000 are providing you the experience of flagship devices.

Overall performance:

If you want the overall performance to be good, then I would prefer Poco X3 and Realme 6 that are probably the best smartphones under 40000.

For Display:

If someone is more conscious about the display, then I would certainly recommend the two products from Vivo on our list and Galaxy A31.

