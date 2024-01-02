Get ready for some cool details about the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S24 series. They’re packed with awesome features that make the whole phone experience even better. One exciting leak suggests that the Ultra variant is taking smartphone videography to a whole new level with a fantastic 4K 120fps video recording feature. It can zoom seamlessly and switch between lenses.

According to Leakster Ice Universe, the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra might have this amazing 4K 120fps video recording feature. But hold on a sec—it’s still in testing, so we can’t be 100% sure it’ll be in the final version of the phone.

Now, here’s the cool part. Galaxy S24 could let you zoom in and out smoothly while recording videos in 4K at 60 fps. That’s super-clear video quality! How does it do this? Well, it can quickly switch between different lenses on the phone. In the past, other phones had a hard time doing this because their cameras showed different levels of quality. But the device seems to have figured it out—switching between lenses seamlessly for that perfect zoom effect.

If you’re into making videos, the 4K 120fps recording feature lets you slow down your videos to 30fps, giving them a cinematic vibe. The person who leaked this information even shared an example, though it’s not confirmed if it’s from the Ultra variant.

But, here’s a heads up: if you’re hoping for 4K 120fps video recording on all the lenses, you might have to wait a bit. The smooth zooming feature is limited to 4K at 60 fps. It suggests that the other lenses on the phone might not handle higher frame rates just yet. Not many phones offer 4K 120fps recording, and even fewer can do it with all their lenses. Plus, not all of them give you great results.

Interestingly, the leaks didn’t mention if the Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24 Plus would have these features. We’ll have to wait to see if these features are exclusive to the Galaxy S24 Ultra.