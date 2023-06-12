Samsung is gearing up for the launch of its foldable phones next month. Some reports were claiming that these were not the only devices to launch at the event. Samsung is also working on a high-end tablet, Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra is going to be Samsung’s top-tier tablet for 2023. According to the reports, it will rival Apple’s iPad Pro in terms of features and maybe even pricing. A new FCC SAR certification appeared online, suggesting that the device is almost ready to release.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra Passed Through FCC

Unfortunately, as it’s usually the case with FCC certifications, there’s not much we can get from it. But we are sure the device is launching very soon.

According to previous reports, the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra will feature a 14.6-inch 120Hz OLED panel. It will come with an 11,200 mAh battery with 45W fast charging support. The upcoming tab will come with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. The device will also be IP68-certified. We even have a good idea of what it would look like.

As of now, we don’t know when exactly the tablet will make it to the real world. Some reports are claiming that it will launch in the second half of this year, perhaps in July or August. Samsung is also having the Galaxy Fold/Flip Unpacked event on July 26. We can safely say that the company could launch the tablet at that event too.

