Samsung has just announced that a major smart home update for Galaxy Watch devices will be available soon. The update will come to the SmartThings ecosystem. It will allow Galaxy Watch users to monitor and control more of their smart home right from their wrists. Galaxy Watch Update introduces SmartThings controls for air purifiers, thermostats, and blinds. More notably, it adds Ring and Nest Cameras’ live feeds to your Galaxy Watch.

Galaxy Watch Update Offers New Smart Home Controls with SmartThings

Once you receive this update, you can start live streaming Ring or Nest Cam video to your wrist. Your Galaxy Watch will also gain two-way talk functionality, but only with Ring products.

Users can also continue to enjoy the ease and convenience of controlling home devices like TV, A/C, lights, speakers, and more straight from their Galaxy Watch anywhere and anytime they want.

Unfortunately, Samsung’s press release doesn’t really specify which Galaxy Watch devices will gain these features. Some reports are claiming that this may be exclusive to Wear OS 3 devices, specifically the Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch 5.

Furthermore, Samsung has also not revealed when this update will roll out. We suspect that Samsung will release the Galaxy Watch update during the Unpacked event on February 1st. Anyhow, we will get more information about the update in the coming days. So stay tuned.

