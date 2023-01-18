Samsung Galaxy Book3 series specifications and poster leak

Advertisement

Samsung is going to host a big conference on February 1st, 2023 and we are expecting the Korean company to debut Galaxy s23 series. While S23 will remain shows topper, it will be joined with new lineup of Galaxy Book Laptop . This news was revealed by many leakers and now we have got Galaxy Book3 series specifications and a leaked poster that gives us more detail.

Coming to the Galaxy Book laptops, The company is going to announce five devices in this lineup named Book3, Book3 360, Book3 Pro, Book3 Pro 360 and Book3 Ultra.

Galaxy Book3 series specifications and Leaked poster

Galaxy Book3 and Book3 360 will come with 15-inch screen sizes while the Book3 Pro will be available in 14” and 16” variants. The flagship Book3 Pro 360 and Book3 Ultra will come with 16″ giant screen. All these new laptops from Samsung will feature Intel’s 13th gen processors with the Book3 Pro 360 being offered in Core i5-1340P and Core i7-1360P trims alongside Intel Iris Xe graphics, 16GB DDR5 RAM and up to 1TB PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD.

The top end Book3 Pro 360 will include 16″ AMOLED display of 2880x1800px resolution and will have a stylus support that will come with S-pen. Coming to the battery, the device is expecting to house 76WHr and you’ll get a bundled 65W charger. Galaxy Book3 Pro 360 will be a thin device and will be just 13mm thick and weigh 1.6kg (3.5lbs).

