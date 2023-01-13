Official Samsung Galaxy S23 Images Show No Camera Bump
Galaxy S23 Will Come in 4 Amazing Color Options
The highly anticipated Galaxy S23 series is expected to make its debut for the first time at the upcoming Galaxy Unpacked event on February 1st. Due to so many rumors and leaks, we already have a solid idea of what the flagship phone will look like. A few leaked renders even revealed both the design and color options available for the base model Galaxy S23 handset. Let’s have a look at them:
The point worth mentioning here is that these are official marketing images from Samsung. They are not fan-made renders based on previous models or design predictions. It is quite clear from the images that the Galaxy S23 will get rid of the raised camera island that was featured on its predecessor, the Galaxy S22. The company will bring no camera bump on its upcoming flagship phones so that the three cameras protrude individually from the back of the housing.
No doubt, the Galaxy S23 chassis looks quite familiar as we have seen the metal frame and glass cover combination on previous models. Galaxy S23 Color Options include: black, white, green, and pinkish-lilac. The official names of the color options are Phantom Black, Botanic Green, Mystic Lilac, and Cotton Flower. The point notable here is that there is still no confirmation regarding the S23’s specifications, however, it’s speculated to boast a new brighter OLED display. Furthermore, the lineup is expected to sport a higher-resolution camera sensor with better low-light performance. Qualcomm’s latest flagship processor, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 will be powering the handsets in North America.
