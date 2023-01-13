Official Samsung Galaxy S23 Images Show No Camera Bump

There had been a lot of leaks and rumors regarding the highly anticipated Galaxy S23 series for months. The upcoming flagship series will come with three Galaxy S23 models: Galaxy S23 Ultra, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23. Today, some official Samsung Galaxy S23 Images surfaced online hinting at four amazing color options and a very interesting design change that the upcoming handset will not sport a camera bump.

Galaxy S23 Will Come in 4 Amazing Color Options

The highly anticipated Galaxy S23 series is expected to make its debut for the first time at the upcoming Galaxy Unpacked event on February 1st. Due to so many rumors and leaks, we already have a solid idea of what the flagship phone will look like. A few leaked renders even revealed both the design and color options available for the base model Galaxy S23 handset. Let’s have a look at them:

Advertisement