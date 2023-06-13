Samsung has confirmed to have a Galaxy Unpacked event at the end of next month in Korea. This is the first time the company is having an event in the home town. Most likely Samsung will unveil the Galaxy Z Flip5 alongside the Galaxy Z Fold5 on July 26. However now, some latest reports are claiming that the outer screen of the Galaxy Z Flip 5 will run specially optimized Google apps.

Galaxy Z Flip 5 to Get Optimized Google Apps for Outer Screen

We already know that the Flip5 is shaping up to be a huge upgrade over its predecessor in terms of outer screen real estate. According to the new report, the bigger size won’t go to waste. It will accommodate specially optimized Google apps.

Samsung has allegedly been working closely with Google to use the company’s apps, such as Maps, Messages, and even YouTube, for the outer screen. Thanks to this partnership, once you get a Flip5, you’ll be able to text, watch videos, and navigate places without having to unfold the device.

Undoubtedly, this is a very useful functionality. The Flip5’s main competitor, Oppo’s Find N2 Flip, even do not have this feature. It has a much bigger screen than Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip4 but doesn’t put it to a lot of use. It looks like Samsung doesn’t want to fall into the same trap, and as such is preparing a number of specially optimized apps. The company also includes its own bundled keyboard, which will be usable in the folded state.

It is unclear at this point whether more third-party apps will support running on the Flip5’s outer screen or not. We will definitely get more details about this in the near future. So stay tuned for more updates.

