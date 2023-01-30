Squad registrations for PKR 3 Million PUBG MOBILE tournament under PTCL Group’s ‘GameKey Arena’ close tonight

Advertisement

The registrations for the epic nationwide PUBG MOBILE tournament under PTCL Group’s biggest e-sports gaming tournament, ‘GameKey Arena’ will close tonight.

With an overwhelming response, more than 3500 players have entered the contest to battle it out for the coveted crown of PUBG MOBILE Champion. Registrations are open for professional and aspiring players till midnight of 30th January 2023. So get registered now to avail yourself the chance to compete with Pakistan’s best gaming talent in the country’s biggest gaming arena.

Following the closure of registrations at midnight, the nationwide qualifiers will take place from the 1st to the 8th of February, 2023. Squads from all over Pakistan will show their skill of dominance in the online preliminary round. 10 top squads prevailing in the initial round and 6 nations’ top PUBG MOBILE teams will be invited to Lahore for the Grand Finale, taking place on 12th February.

PTCL Group’s ‘GameKey Arena’ is being organized under its newly launched gaming platform ‘GameKey’ which provides one-window access to a curated list of the most popular games to all data users in Pakistan. It is the inaugural edition of ‘GameKey Arana’, however, the tournament is poised to be an annual e-sports festival for gaming enthusiasts across Pakistan.

Professional PUBG MOBILE players and gaming enthusiasts may register their squads before the cut-off time by following this link. https://www.ufone.com/gamekey-registration/