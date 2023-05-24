Lord of Rings: Gollum Leaks On Youtube Ahead of Release

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum is the upcoming highly anticipated game everyone is anxiously waiting for. The game is all set to launch this Thursday, May 25, however, the entire game got leaked online ahead of release. What? Yes, you heard right! The entire Lord of Rings: Gollum game recently leaked on Youtube just a few days before its launch.

Someone Posted Entire Lord of the Rings: Gollum On Youtube

We won’t share or link to any spoilers here because we just don’t want to ruin the suspense of all those fans who have been waiting for the game for a long time. The fact is that someone posted a video walkthrough of the whole game on YouTube. The game video has been taken down since, but it stayed online for many hours before it was removed. It became the topic of discussion for many. There are threads on both Reddit and Resetera debating about the leaked footage.

Right now, there had been no official words regarding the game by the company. On Thursday, The Lord of the Rings: Gollum is expected to launch on PlayStation 5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC. The point worth mentioning here is that a Nintendo Switch version is also ready for sometime later this year. Players will be able to tiptoe around Middle-earth while making choices to get along with either the darker Gollum or gentler Sméagol. The gameplay is also tipped to feature elements of stealth and parkour.

No doubt, it’s been an extended road to release for Gollum, as the game was initially scheduled to come out in 2021. After a stack of delays, we came to know about its current release date earlier this year. So, let’s wait and watch what comes next. Stay tuned for more updates.

