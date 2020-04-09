Germany designs a Smartwatch App to track coronavirus spread

Germany’s public health authority designed a smartwatch app in collaboration with health tech startup Thryve to monitor the spread of coronavirus and examine whether measures to limit the novel coronavirus pandemic are effective or not.

The app collects vital signs from aides wearing smartwatches including pulse, temperature and sleep to probe whether they are symptomatic of the respiratory illness. The outcomes will be rendered in an interactive online map that would make it possible along with other data inputs for the general public and health authorities to evaluate the pervasiveness of infections down to postcode level.

The head of the Robert Koch Institute that is regulating Germany’s coronavirus response, Lothar Wieler told that “If the sample is big enough to capture enough symptomatic patients, that would help us to draw conclusions on how infections are spreading and whether containment measures are working,”.

Germany has the fourth highest coronavirus cases after the United States, Spain and Italy at nearly 100,000 but mortality rate kept low due to the good healthcare and high testing rate. The authorities in Germany have been more careful than some Asian countries in utilizing digital technology to fight the coronavirus.

The Corona Data Donation application is available for download on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store, is deliberate and data would be processed anonymously. For registration, users should insert their postcode, age, sex, height and weight.

The data given by the connected devices would be monitored on a continuous basis, with significant readings like high temperature or disturbed sleep indicating whether an individual may have come in contact with COVID-19.

The Corona Data Donation application was designed in four weeks in collaboration with Berlin-based startup, a data-driven ‘wearable health’ startup which apprehended earlier this year that its approach could be adapted to detect coronavirus.