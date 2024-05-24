Get Rs 80 Cashback by Subscribing this Jazz Offer!

Pakistan’s biggest telecom network Jazz has launched an exciting offer for its valued customers. The users will get a cashback of Rs 80 by subscribing to the Jazz Weekly X offer through JazzCash. The Jazz Weekly X is a heavy bucket that offers 100GB of data including 50 GB for Tamasha, YouTube, and TikTok. In addition, the plan offers 500 minutes for calls to other networks along with 1000 Jazz minutes and SMS.

To top it off, subscribers also get handset insurance worth Rs. 50,000, making it a valuable offer for Jazz customers. The offer is valid for 7 days and the cashback would only be provided if the package is subscribed via the JazzCash app.

Terms and conditions.

This bundle is non-recursive which means that you’ll have to subscribe it again upon expiry.

All the resources will be posted at the time of subscription and will expire at 23:59 hours of the 7th calendar day.

Jazz & other network minutes and SMS will be usable all day with no time limit.

Data incentives can only be used in 2G/3G/4G network areas.

Actual internet speed is dependent on several factors such as sim, device, web pages accessed, time of day, number of simultaneous users, distance from 2G/3G/4G site, etc.

If resources end during the validity, the overage usage of Rs.2.25/MB (incl. tax) applies.

Call Setup charges are not applicable for this bundle.

Multiple Subscriptions of the offer are allowed.

Jazz Packages

Jazz Call Packages

Jazz Internet Packages

Jazz SMS Packages

Jazz Balance Check Code

Jazz Advance Loan Code

Jazz Internet Settings

Jazz WhatsApp Packages