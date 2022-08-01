No social media platform is safe from scammers and people who make mistakes by sending messages and emails to the wrong people. Google is bringing in a few updates that will help the users improve their search results for Google’s Gmail. So, Google has put in great effort to rectify the user’s mistakes and hence Gmail says NO to wrong emails.

Advertisement

The new machine learning models opted for by Google seem will have a great effect on individual searches to locate specific content. The procedure will facilitate the user in personalizing their searches and getting the desired contents correctly. Google said about these new updates:

“When you search for a conversation, a file, or a colleague’s contact information in the Gmail search box, you’ll notice that the suggestions will be reordered to match first names or email addresses instead of last names.”

At present, when the user searches for a person to send an email to, Gmail shows results that match the last name of the person who has been searched. This limits the scope of the search and the results received are not very precise. With the new updates, the users will be able to match the names and the email addresses in an improved way.

Google is also bringing in a new model of personalized suggestions in Gmail. Whenever the user will perform an email ID search, Gmail will show those contacts in suggestions with whom the user has interacted more. This will again give great ease for the users to search for their desired contacts.

Google is rolling out the updates slowly and gradually to its users and it is expected that in the next fifteen days all Gmail users will be able to use the new updates to improve their search results.

Google has also mentioned on its official blog these updates and also stated that these updates will be available to all the customers of Google Business Standard, Workplace Business Starter, Business Plus, Enterprise Plus, Enterprise Standard, Education Fundamentals, Education Plus, and Frontline. The Google accounts and personal accounts will also enjoy the updates very soon.

Also Read: Gmail’s Makeover is rolling out to everyone