Go Punjab App- A 360-Degree Solution for Pakistani Citizens

With a goal to provide Pakistani Citizens with easy access to Government, Punjab Information Technology Board-PITB has launched Go Punjab App. This app was integrated by Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi. In the ceremony, Provincial Minister for Information Technology Dr. Arsalan Khalid, Adviser to CM on Home Omar Sarfaraz Cheema, secretaries of concerned departments, and the other senior officials of PITB were also present.

Chief Minister appraised PITB for serving in different departments with the help of technology in a span of just a few years. He said that with this app, PITB has achieved another milestone. While telling about the app, CM Parvez Ilahi said that the common man will be greatly benefitted from Go Punjab App since it will save time and money. With the provision of online services, this app will also be helpful in eliminating bribery. Specifically, the women at home can also benefit from this app from the comfort of home.

While sharing the characteristics of this app, CM revealed that Go Punjab App will create massive employment opportunities in the private sector which is also a big step during tough times when the rupee is depreciating.

This app is also quite useful for getting copies of FIR, and lost reports and the payment of E-Challan can also be made. Other than this, payment of traffic challans, payment of rent, and registration of domestic servants can also be done through the app. Moreover, Death, birth, marriage, and divorce certificates can be obtained through payment of professionals, tokens, property tax, e-auction, transfer of vehicles, and registration.

Go Punjab APP can be used for registering in private schools. Registrations done Punjab Ehsas Rashan Programme can be done as well. No doubt, this app can help people do everything from the comfort of their homes and is one of the distinctive apps launched in Pakistan now.

Also Read: PITB and Faysal Bank Ltd. sign MoU to Facilitate Freelancers across Pakistan