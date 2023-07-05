The government of Pakistan has warned that Android malware Goldoson infected Google Play apps. It also advised to remain cautious while downloading/installing apps even from trusted sources and adopt best practices of always limiting app permissions, and checking developers’ legitimacy and reviews.

The government has issued an advisory which stated that Android malware named Goldoson has affected the Google Play Store through 60 legitimate apps.

Goldoson Android Malware: Govt Issues Cyber Attacks Advisory

The malicious malware component is part of a third-party library being used by app developers. Goldoson malware is capable of collecting data on mobile including app details, wirelessly connected devices and GPS location etc.

It can also perform advertisement fraud by clicking ads without the user’s consent. A few infected apps are as follows:

Swipe Brick Breaker

Bounce Brick Breaker

Korea subway Info: Metroid etc

GOM Player,

GOM Audio-Music, Sync lyrics.

Pikicast

Live Score, Real-Time Score

Compass 9: Smart Compass

Lotte World Magicpass

Infinite Slice

SomNote

Money Manager Expense & Budget

If you have already installed any of the above-mentioned apps, remove them immediately. Users are also urged to remain cautious while downloading/installing apps even from trusted sources. Users should also adopt best practices of always limiting app permissions, and checking developers’ legitimacy and reviews.

