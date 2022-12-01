The much-awaited decision from the Finance Ministry regarding Google Play Services has finally come. In a breakthrough, the Finance Ministry accepted IT & Telecom Minister Syed Aminul Haq’s proposal, agreeing to pay Google Payments as per schedule. Therefore, users will be able to download paid Google apps without any inconvenience. Previously, false claims circulating in Pakistani media claimed that Google will shut down Play Store services from Dec 1 because of the State bank’s decision to halt $34 million in payments to Google through direct carrier billing (DCB).

No Ban on Google Play Store Paid Apps in Pakistan, Ministry Confirms

Later it was confirmed by the relevant authorities that Google Play Store will still be available in Pakistan. However, mobile customers won’t be able to download paid applications using their phone balance. It was because of a change in the policy of the central bank regarding online payment mechanism. The telecom operators then requested the MoiTT to cooperate on the matter. Subsequently, Syed Amin ul Haque sent a letter to Finance Minister Ishaq Dar to make the payments and give a time frame to implement the new policy. He also contacted the Special Assistant on Finance Tariq Bajwa to resolve the matter.

Afterward, the State Bank was instructed by Finance Ministry to delay the implementation of the policy for one month. Simultaneously. telecom operators have been given one month time to implement payment procedures in line with the changed policy.

Furthermore, the IT minister said that MoiTT, the Ministry of Finance, and the State Bank will formulate a plan of action in mutual consultation. Minister Syed Aminul Haq paid gratitude to Finance Minister Ishaq Dar and Special Assistant to Prime Minister Tariq Bajwa for the timely decision.

