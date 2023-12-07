Good News For Freelancers as MoiTT Announces Groundbreaking Initiatives

Since the caretaker government took charge, the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication (MOITT) seems to be playing the most active role in uplifting the country’s IT sector. Recently, it announced a splendid initiative, offering interest-free loans to provide convenience to freelancers. It would also enable them to set up e-working centers, which can be seen as a solution to the pressing challenge of inadequate workplaces.

According to an official of MOiTT, “each freelancer is set to receive financial assistance of Rs 100,000 to establish their own e-working center. This strategic move is anticipated to revolutionize the freelance landscape in the country, significantly enhancing the economic contributions of freelancers.”

Highlighting the initiative’s significance, the official further said, “Despite approximately 1.5 million freelancers in Pakistan having undergone government training, many still face challenges in acquiring essential resources like computers and dedicated workspaces.”

“To address this issue, the government has allocated an impressive Rs 50 billion investment to establish private-sector co-working spaces, benefiting half a million freelancers nationwide. The goal is not only to provide necessary infrastructure but also to create an ecosystem fostering creativity and productivity,” he informed.

The official hoped that the new initiative would allow each freelancer to potentially earn up to $30,000 per year, making a substantial and direct contribution to the national economy. Furthermore, he highlighted the importance of providing freelancers with the necessary resources they require to succeed in the digital landscape.

“This initiative goes beyond empowering individuals; it positions Pakistan as a hub for independent professionals, paving the way for sustained economic growth and fostering a culture of innovation.”

“As the freelance sector continues to play a pivotal role in the global economy, Pakistan’s proactive and forward-thinking approach stands out.”

“By addressing the fundamental challenges faced by freelancers, the government aims not only to uplift its freelance workforce but also to position the country globally as a center for independent professionals, ready to contribute to and lead in the ever-evolving digital landscape,” the official added.

Also read:

Govt Grants One Year Contract Extension to Director General (Legal) MoITT