Govt Grants One Year Contract Extension Director General (Legal) MoITT

The government has officially granted a one-year extension to the contract appointment of Mr. Muhammad Ayub, who currently serves as the Director General (Legal) within the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication Division.

According to the notification issued by the Establishment Division, this extension has been approved by the Prime Minister. The decision reflects the Prime Minister’s endorsement of an additional contractual year for Muhammad Ayub in his current role.

The notification specifies that the Prime Minister’s approval aligns with the terms and conditions outlined in the Management Position Scales Policy of 2020. The extension is effective from the 1st of August 2023, ensuring continuity in Mr. Muhammad Ayub’s responsibilities and contributions to the Information Technology and Telecommunication Division in his capacity as Director General (Legal) MP-II.

