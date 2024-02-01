Good News! Price Of Realme C51 & C53 Drops In Pakistan

Realme made an exciting announcement for all its enthusiasts in Pakistan. Guess what? The smartphone giant announced a noteworthy reduction in prices for its famous phones: Realme C51 and Realme C53 series. These are quite popular Realme C Series phones in Pakistan. It seems as if Realme wants to reaffirm its commitment to bringing feature-packed devices to customers at a fraction of the cost. So, if you have been planning to buy any of these Realme phones, this is the right time. Realme has made these devices with remarkable features more affordable for you. So, what are you waiting for? Go and grab your favorite handset. Now, let’s jump to the new price of Realme C51 & C53.

Price of Realme C53 in Pakistan

Variant Previous Price (PKR) Revised Price (PKR) Realme C53 (6GB/128GB) 39,999 34,999

Realme C53 Specs

The Realme C53 is a budget-friendly handset with an impressive array of features redefining the smartphone experience. It sports a vibrant 17.13cm (6.74’’) 90Hz display. The phone comes with a powerhouse 50MP AI Camera that captures moments in detail. Moreover, there’s a 50 MP main sensor with a secondary 0.3 MP camera for depth and an 8 MP front-facing camera. The smartphone comes with a generous 128GB storage and 6GB RAM (expandable up to 16GB Dynamic RAM).

It is capable of seamless multitasking. In addition to that, the smartphone is driven by a potent octa-core chipset. As per design details, the smartphone sports a slim 7.49mm Shiny Champion Design, enveloping cutting-edge technology. There is a massive 5000mAh battery to keep its lights on. The battery is coupled with the 33W SUPERVOOC Charge, ensuring fast and efficient power-ups. Realme C53 also brings additional enhancements, including a high screen-to-body ratio, peak brightness of 560 units for optimal outdoor visibility, and a touch sampling rate to elevate touch responsiveness. You can have a truly immersive experience with this Realme handset.

Realme C51 Price in Pakistan

Variant Previous Price (PKR) Revised Price (PKR) realme C51 (4GB/128GB) 31,999 29,999 realme C51 (4GB/64GB) 29,999 27,999 realme C51 (3GB/64GB) 27,999 25,999

Realme C51 Specs

Realme C51 is an even more affordable smartphone by the company. It is powered by a Unisoc Tiger T612 chipset with a few variants i terms of storage and memory. The variants include 4GB/128GB, 4GB/64GB, and 3GB/64GB designed especially for budget-conscious buyers. As per camera details, the smartphone comes with a 50 MP main lens along with a 0.08 MP auxiliary lens and a 5 MP front-facing selfie snapper. In addition, the smartphone boasts a 5,000 mAh battery with 33W charging.

These handsets are perfect for gaming, photography, or day-to-day use. Realme C53 and C51 series can exceed your expectations in performance. So, Hurry up and head to the nearest Realme store to avail these incredible offers.