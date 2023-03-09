Google Adds a New Feature for its Web Translate Service

Advertisement

Google Translate is an excellent tool to have when you need rapid and simple translations. While Google’s translation tool is available on both the web and mobile, the smartphone version is significantly more powerful and valuable due to its extensive feature set. This includes the capacity to translate conversations in real time as well as recognize and translate text from photos. Comparatively, the Translate web experience is far more constrained, as it is confined to translating text, documents, and web pages. However, Google is now introducing at least one useful function to the web-based version of Translate which is ‘image translation.’

Advertisement

In a message to the Google Translate support community, Google announced the release of this feature. Although it is already possible to use Google Lens to translate text into web images, the feature is limited to online photos. There is no option to upload and translate text on locally stored photographs using Lens. So, the new Google Translate’s addition of image translation changes this as you have the option to upload locally stored images as well.

How to use the new Image Translate feature?

The next time you use Google Translate on the web, a new Pictures option will appear at the top. Choose the image you wish to translate by clicking the button. Strangely, there is no support for drag-and-drop, so you cannot place photographs directly into the browser window for translation.

Advertisement

Once uploaded, you can select the desired language for the image’s text conversion. You can also copy or download the translated content to your PC. Furthermore, you can use the Show original switch to display the original and translated text on a picture side by side. The feature is powered by Google Lens, as indicated by the Lens translate footer.

Moreover, it is pertinent to mention here that Google Translate’s process for interpreting web images remains inferior to its mobile version. On the latter, you can listen to the translated text or manually choose and copy a portion of the image’s translated text. Some of these features are absent from the web version.

Check out? Google Translate Now Offers Offline Translation Support for 33 New Languages