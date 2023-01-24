Google Ads Invites misused by Threat actors to promote adult sites

Advertisement

Google ads platform is quite famous among advertisers since it allows them to run campaigns on Google search results and partner websites. It came up with an invitations feature, facilitating companies to add new users to the accounts admin interface via emails. However the bad actors took this opportunity for their nefarious activities. Due to this, these days Google Ads invites are accused of delivering email messages that promotes spam and sex websites to users who are otherwise not necessarily using Google advertising platforms.

As a part of this ongoing campaign, many threat actors are using Google Ads admin interface to send bulk email invitations. These actors bypassed recipient spam filter to reach most of the people. The email sent redirected users to dodgy websites that pushed adult dating sites and some of these websites even collected personal information of visitors.

Many users throughout the globe have reported getting emails from authentic Google Ads accounts which caught their attention. These emails were sent from Googles servers and it some kinds of forced users to visit spam links contained in the email messages.

A Redditor named erohtar, tweeted that: “The mail is sent from official Google address ‘Google Ads [email protected]”Few weeks back my boss gave me access to the company’s Google Ads account, so I’m familiar with this email. It’s legit, actually sent by Google, and it WILL give me access to the scammer’s Google Ads account.”

He also shared the screenshot, shared below:

Google Ads admin invite abused for spamming (erohtar via Reddit)

Another users named Bradon was quite frustrated and wrote on Google community forum that: “I’ve been trashing the emails but it would be nice if Google would get a handle on their products so their users aren’t having to constantly guard against phishing scams,”

The company has not commented what it will do to fix this issue. Lets wait and watch.

