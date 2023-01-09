Advertisement

According to some latest reports, Microsoft is adding OpenAI writing technology to its office apps. AI has become more prevalent in creative fields over time. It now seems that Microsoft is considering using AI technology to help its customers put words on a page or a presentation.

Advertisement

Microsoft is Adding OpenAI Writing Technology to Office

Check Also: Microsoft Automated Excel by Launching Formula Suggestions & Formula by Example feature

A source with direct knowledge of Microsoft’s plans revealed this information to The Information. According to the source, Microsoft wants to incorporate artificial intelligence created by OpenAI into Word, Outlook, Powerpoint, and other apps.

Advertisement

This new technology will give users the ability to flesh out a document with stretches of automatically-generated text. This can also include an AI-generated email, composed for the user depending on what they want to communicate to the recipient.

In 2019, Microsoft invested $1 billion in OpenAI to work on new technologies for its products. Since then, there has been little information released. However, in 2022, Microsoft released the coding-assistance tool Copilot.

Last week, some reports revealed that Microsoft could use ChatGPT from OpenAI to provide natural language search results in Bing, instead of a list of links.

Advertisement

Some reports also revealed that Microsoft will integrate the same sort of tools into the Office productivity suite, known now as Microsoft 365 in the near future. Moreover, the company will also improve search results in Outlook email, including determining the emails the user may be searching for even if the user doesn’t type specific keywords. Microsoft will add automatic replies to emails, recommendations to improve writing styles, and other chatbot-style programs.

See Also: Microsoft Bing With ChatGPT will Reportedly Launch In March