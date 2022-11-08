Google and Renault are working on a “software-defined vehicle”

We already know that Google is trying really hard to get into the automotive space. It already has its Android Auto operating system running on cars from major manufacturers like Volvo, GM, Honda, and more. But now, Google is partnering with Renault to actually make a “software-defined vehicle” that the two companies are calling “the vehicle of tomorrow.”

No doubt, the company’s strength lies in software and AI when it comes to hardware. It looks like the company wants to apply the same principles to this new vehicle it’s developing with Renault.

The companies say this new smart vehicle will bring together the best of the automotive and digital worlds. It will build on the existing Android Automotive operating system and Google Cloud technology to enable new on-demand services and continuous upgrades.

The two partners will develop a set of onboard and offboard software components dedicated to the software-defined vehicle. Google will help create a Digital Twin of the car that’ll feature advanced AI capabilities for easier and continuous integration of features to the actual vehicle.

Both companies claim that the car will tell the driver when it’s in need of maintenance or even rectifies the problem itself. The car will also include personalized experiences such as tracking driving behaviours, often-used destinations such as EV Charging Stations, and more.

