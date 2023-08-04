Google App To Soon Feature A New Dashboard Making It Easier For You To Remove Personal Info

Google is working on something new that will soon make it easier for you to remove results about yourselves from the company’s search engine. There will be an update to the “Results about you” section in the Google App. It will feature a new dashboard that will allow you to quickly request the removal of particular information from the Google search. The info can include your phone number or your landline number/ email address. In addition. the app will also notify you when new results from the web surface with your info.

Google App Will Soon Get An Update

Let me tell you that removing your information from Google Search doesn’t mean it will be removed from the internet. If you’d want to remove your personal information from a particular website, you’ll have to reach out to the website directly. The company will also blur detailed imagery by default. Google’s motivation to make it easier to remove unwanted information from the Search comes after people’s feedback. Many people have been posting stories over the past few years desperately trying to get their information removed.

The pressure is even more from governments. They want to allow people to remove inaccurate information about themselves. In some examples, the information posted online was false and defamatory. For these people, it was crucial to get their information taken off Search because it was vigorously harming their stature.

How to Remove Personal Info from Google Search? Execute a Google search of your name or other relevant information.

Click on the three dots next to the result, if something pops up that you want to remove

Select Remove result

Open the Google App on your phone

Click on your profile in the top right-hand corner

Select Results about you . Here, you can track the progress of your removal request.

Google states that it normally takes a few days to review a request in order to make sure it meets policy requirements for removal.

