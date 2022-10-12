Google Chat to Get API Tagging, Customized Emojis & Security Support

During the covid pandemic, Google understood the importance of workspace and since then it is upgrading it to make it more user-friendly for people. Even at Google Cloud Next event, the company’s support for a hybrid workplace was a point of applause. Now we have got new info regarding the inclusion of API tagging in Google Chat that can extract information from the third-party app to your Doc. When it comes to competing with big video conferencing apps like Teams, Slack, and Zoom, Google’s workspace suite faces a lot of competition, and to compete with these, the company has announced Google chat features. Other than this, it also rolled out several updates such as the addition of message threading.

The company has announced that it will make Google chat more interactive by including custom emojis by the end of this year.

Moreover, Google is working on “broadcast-only” spaces that will optimize sound for leaders without finding settings every time to turn everyone else mic off. Google Meet and chat are also getting APIs of their own soon that will let users start meeting in Meet while initiating messages in Chat.

Google Chat is also one of the few Workspace apps that have added new features for data loss prevention. This security feature is available for Gmail, Drive, Docs, Sheets, and Slides. Data loss prevention prevents the leakage of sensitive information by flagging the potential information before someone clicks send on the message. This feature is rolling out for Enterprise Standard, Enterprise Plus, Education Standard, and Education Plus accounts.

Also Read: Google Chat Now Warns You About Suspicious Links