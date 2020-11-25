A few months back, Google Duo introduced more than a few fun face effects and now, it adds another L’Oreal lipstick filter. To make your video calling more interesting, Google Duo’s AR-powered video filters are set to get a little more “glam” with a series of new L’Oreal Paris lipstick filters.

Recently, the app also added some interesting filters for its users that include a scarecrow for Halloween, a cat, and even a cactus (we’re still not sure about that last one).

Google Duo Adds L’Oreal Lipstick Filter

Google Duo has developed this latest face filter in partnership with cosmetics company L’Oréal. The filter adds red lipstick to the user’s face while making a video call. The filter gives such a real look and the effect is fairly life-like.

Google confirmed the partnership via its official Google Twitter account. Due to local and regional COVID-19 restrictions, people around the globe are still using platforms like Google Duo to stay in touch with their family and friends.

Your video calls are about to get a glow up. 💄 Now you can try on makeup with AR in the new @LorealParisUSA face filters on Google Duo → https://t.co/aFSWVTRX3k pic.twitter.com/Kp9kW04MMP — Google (@Google) November 20, 2020

The company has started rolling it out and effect should already be live for everyone in Google Duo. If you are not seeing this effect in your app yet then wait soon it will hit your device too. Not to miss out on the fun, download the app from the Play Store with the handy widget below.

