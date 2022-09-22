Google Eases Personal Information Removal from Search Results

Google is trying to simplify the process of removing search results that contain personal information. Named, Results about you, this feature has started rolling out to people, making personally identifying information removal easier. Initially, this feature- Personal Information Removal, was announced during Google’sI/O conference, saying that it’d be coming to the Google search app.

It should be noted here, that Google already has introduced a way to remove search results that contained your home address, phone number, or email address. However, this system was not user-friendly. For instance, if someone gets a search result that was linked to your personal information, you have to go to the support page and fill out a form containing the URL that needed to be removed.

As compared to this, the new tool will help you make requests for removal directly from the search page. For this, you need to tap the three-dotted button next to it to access the “About this result” panel, which will have a “Remove result” option. From here, one can submit the request to get that result removed.

Personal Information Removal From Google Search made Easier

Other than this, there is another “Results about you” screen that can be accessed by tapping on your profile picture in the Google app. This option let users track the information removal requests. This process only deindexes the webpages from its search results but people can still access them on the pages where they were actually posted.

While this feature is in testing, the company has not revealed when it will come into reality and how much time will it take to launch for users.

