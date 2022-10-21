Google has started rolling out My Ad Center, which enables people to turn off targeted ads while still ensuring apps such as Maps, Search and Google Assistant work. Google announced My Ad Center earlier this year at Google I/O. It is a new hub where people can control the types of ads they see. Now, it is rolling out to users worldwide.

Google Is Making It Easier to Turn Off Targeted Ads

When looking at an ad on YouTube, Search or Discover, they can tap or click on the three small dots next to the ad. They will b, taken to My Ad Center. There, people can give feedback on the ad, whether they want to see more or less of an ad or if there are certain ads they’d like not to see at all. They will also be able to block sensitive ads and learn more about the information used to personalize their ad experience.

YouTube shows users ads based on their watch history. In My Ad Center, people can turn off targeted ads on YouTube without it affecting video recommendations.

“You can decide what types of your Google activity are used to show you ads, without impacting your experience with the utility of the product,” said Jerry Dischler, vice president and general manager of ads at Google, in a press release.

Google has allowed people to turn off ad personalization since 2009. However, the other apps were not fully featured. But now, all the apps will work properly. The main reason behind this feature is to get back the users’ trust.

“To build more trust, we want to continue ensuring that ads respect people’s privacy; and offer transparency, choice and control,” said Dischler. “We see these principles as foundational to the future of advertising.”

