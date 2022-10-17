Google teases new interface for Google Play Store Tablets

Google teases new Google Play Store tablets. Google has had several opportunities this year to tease the Pixel Tablet. The company’s dedication to reworking Android’s interfaces for tablets and flexible devices goes beyond just the hardware. Making the Play Store more compatible with large screens is one of the strategy’s software components. Now that Google has revealed several desirable features coming to the app store for tablets, foldables, and Chromebooks, we have some decent insight into what is changing.

This is what Google refers to as a “content-forward strategy,” as it provides the app’s description, images, and videos right from the Apps and Games home screens. The business makes it clear that this is purely an aesthetic modification and will have no bearing on how marketable an app is. The snapshot provided by Google also confirms the existence of a separate Kids area featuring Games, Apps, Books, and Offers at the bottom of the left sidebar.

As part of the larger changes coming to the Play Store for tablets, Android app consumption through ChromeOS is also receiving some love. Google has announced that app developers will soon be able to upload screenshots taken on Chromebooks using the Google Play Console. It is advised that developers utilise 16:9 screenshots with a maximum resolution of 1080 x 7690 pixels to provide developers an idea of what future Chromebook displays will be able to display. You may post up to eight screenshots.