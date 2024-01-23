In November, Google Photos introduced a new feature called “Photo Stacks,” and now it’s finally making its way to Android after initially debuting on iOS.

The purpose of Photo Stacks is to assist users in organizing similar photos that were taken together within a short time frame. Google employs an automatic grouping mechanism. It ensures a more streamlined experience by displaying only one image in the main grid. In the Photos tab, you’ll notice a number and icon in the top-right corner of the thumbnail, indicating that a grouping has taken place.

Google is Rolling out Auto-Grouping ‘Photo Stacks’ on Android

When users open a grouping, they can easily swipe through all the images presented in a carousel format. A convenient 2×2 button at the front of the bottom filmstrip enables users to view everything in a grid. The options within a stack include selecting a different top pick, removing a photo from the collection, and keeping some while deleting others to declutter your photo library.

The Photo Stacks feature incorporates AI technology, accessible through a vertical three-dot menu (horizontal on iOS), providing users with the ability to quickly enable or disable the “Stack similar photos” function.

When it comes to sharing or adding a stack to albums, Google offers flexibility. Users can choose to include only the selected items (just the top pick) or include the entire Photo stack, encompassing all related photos.

For those who prefer to view individual photos instead of stacks, Google has included an option to “unstack an entire photo stack.” By long-pressing on the stack and tapping “Unstack photos,” users can return to viewing the images individually in the main grid.

While Google initially introduced Photo Stacks on iOS, it is now gradually becoming available on Android. However, it’s not widely accessible just yet. As this feature rolls out, Android users can anticipate a more organized and efficient way to manage their photos, thanks to the innovative Photo Stacks feature from Google Photos.

