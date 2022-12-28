10 Best Google Cardboard Apps to Try in 2023

Advertisement

VR is a very hyped technology nowadays. The generation of headsets like the Oculus Rift, HTC Vive, and PlayStation VR, has even made it more widespread. Nevertheless, none of them are affordable like Google Cardboard. It is the beginner’s device but ruling them all – the Google Cardboard. Anyone who is playing Google cardboard games for the last some years keeps on searching for new games to be played. So we have decided to list the best VR apps for Google Cardboard. Google Cardboard apps are the best source of amusement for people who love fun.

What are Google Cardboard Games:

Google Cardboard is a virtual reality (VR) platform developed by Google for use with a head mount for a smartphone. Named for its fold-out cardboard viewer, the platform is intended as a low-cost system to encourage interest and development in VR applications.

Virtual Reality is the trend these days, due to which the content available for expensive hardware is also increasing. To save you from costly devices, we recommend you try the Cardboard device. So enjoy the list of our favorite Google Cardboard games.

Here are the best Google Cardboard apps to install

Some of the games mentioned are educational, and some are not. Plunge in, and relish our collection of the top 10 best Google Cardboard games in 2023. Here is the collection of Cardboard apps on Play Store and Apple iTunes.

1- Fulldive:

This is one of the best Google cardboard apps. Fulldive VR is one of the most downloaded Google Cardboard apps. The app allows you to browse and search around 1 million collected 360 videos and helps you to make new friends. It gives you access to different YouTube 360 video titles, both in 2D and 3D. Fulldive VR also has a browser, and one can also take photos in VR as a bonus. It is one of the best VR apps for Google Cardboard.

The app has more than 60,000 users with many positive reviews. So if you are thinking to download any Google Cardboard App, it should be Fulldive VR.

You can download this app for Android and iOS.

2- Cardboard Camera:

Cardboard Camera is also a must-have VR app that will make you feel happy with loads of fun. The main focus of this app is to take VR pictures that can be viewed in VR. The app is very user-friendly, and Google does not ask you to sign up for any accounts to get started. You just need to download the app, open it, and enjoy. It will take some time to get used to some of the first VR photos however later on it would be fun. It will offer the best VR experience on Google Cardboard.

You can download this app for Android and iOS.

3- Baobab VR:

It is the cutest cardboard game featuring a cute bunny meeting aliens for the very first time. This is for new gamers featuring the early demos for VR. The short game is directed by Eric Darnell who is the director of the Madagascar films. He has a studio Baobab. So, experience the thrill and fun by downloading Baobab’s app.

You can download this app for Android and iOS.

4- Cardboard theater:

Cardboard Theater is a freakish video player for Google Cardboard. It allows you to view 2D and 3D movies in a virtual cinema. The best thing about this app is that it supports 360-degree and 180-degree video content.

The app supports several video codecs which work in the best possible way. However, this Google cardboard app was updated in 2018 and is not updated after that. However, try it.

You can download this app for Android and iOS.

5- Google’s Expeditions:

Google’s Expeditions is a wonderful virtual reality arena trip app that is Cardboard compatible app. Previously this app was only accessible to teachers who were helping kids learn VR adventures. However, finally, it is open to everyone. There are around 600 field trips one can choose to enjoy.

If you are on the same Wi-Fi network, this cool VR app will make a group automatically so that you can go on trips together with your groups.

You can download this app for Android and iOS.

6- vTime:

Yes, it is now possible to enjoy virtual social networks even if you don’t have expensive handsets. Vtime is the best platform where people can interact with each other using phones etc.

One can share 360-degree images and can also customize their avatar and can chat with each other in more than 20 VR circumstances. This app perfectly works with data and Wi-Fi and one can also take vSelfies with this app. This is an app that works best with Google Cardboard.

You can download this app for Android and iOS.

7- Within VR:

Take a pair of headphones to complete the fully immersive experience.

It is one of the best cardboard apps to get the cinematic experience of virtual reality. Its library includes short movies, animation, and documentaries. It is the most popular VR app to date.

You can download this app for Android and iOS.

8- NYT VR:

If you love to watch documentaries and news, NYT VR is the app that you should download. Almost daily small 360-degree videos are uploaded regularly. This is one of the best apps for people who love nature. Play this game for a marvelous VR experience.

You can download this app for Android and iOS.

9- SketchFab:

Fulldive is a virtual platform that is downloaded in order to browse and see 3D and 360 photos and videos. One can also browse the internet with this app. It also supports streaming your computer screen in VR. This is the reason why this app is the best one to be downloaded.

You can download this app for Android and iOS.

10- Lanterns:

There is nothing better in this world rather than watching a peaceful environment. By using this app, one relaxes and chills as they show serene water and the night sky. Beautiful lanterns illuminate the sky. You can do just that with Lanterns for Google Cardboard. A beautiful, peaceful, tranquil VR experience.

You can download this app for Android and iOS.

So, all the Google Cardboard users who love to experience VR Games can opt for any of the above-mentioned apps. These all are some very cool options that will provide you with a really good VR experience. Do you know about a better VR-compatible app? let us know in the comments below.

