Google’s artificial intelligence-powered search engine, known as the Search Generative Experience (SGE), is expected to handle approximately 84% of queries. This AI-driven search engine is anticipated to have a substantial impact on the advertising landscape. It will potentially influence over US$40 billion in annual spending by companies on search ads.

The adoption and integration of AI in search engines represent a significant shift in the way users interact with online platforms and the advertising ecosystem. The precise details and implications of this shift will become clearer as the technology continues to evolve and gain widespread usage.

The research by SEO platform BrightEdge highlights the transformative nature of Google’s Search Generative Experience (SGE). With SGE in operation, conventional transactional experiences shift toward more dynamic and conversational interactions. Instead of static queries, users engage in two-way conversations with the search engine. This evolution allows Google to directly converse with users, providing personalized opinions and assistance in decision-making. The conversational nature of SGE marks a significant advancement in the way individuals interact with search engines, offering a more nuanced and tailored experience.

The study underlines a potential challenge for brands as reputational control transforms into reputational chaos. With AI-generated results relying on trusted content and credible sources, brands may encounter situations where the generated content doesn’t align perfectly with their messaging. This shift emphasizes the importance for brands to monitor and adapt to the evolving landscape of AI-powered search engines. It ensures that their messaging remains aligned with the dynamically generated content to maintain a positive online reputation.

The study underscores the impact of Generative AI (Gen AI) on various industries, with healthcare, eCommerce, and B2B technology expected to be most significantly affected. The proactive assistance provided by AI-generated content in helping consumers make decisions may reduce the traditional reliance on clicks for revenue. The healthcare industry will likely experience a significant impact, then eCommerce and B2B technology. Other industries, such as insurance, education, and restaurants, also feature prominently on the list of sectors influenced by the shift toward Generative AI.

BrightEdge suggests that brands should take proactive measures to prepare for the impact of Google’s SGE. To ensure readiness, brands must maintain up-to-date and clearly labeled content on their websites. Google will be able to find them more easily as a result. This includes consolidating the SEO foundation and ensuring that the website is technically sound. By addressing these issues, brands can increase their visibility and adapt to the changing SGE-shaped landscape.

In preparation for the impact of Google’s Search Generative Experience (SGE), BrightEdge recommends that brands develop contingency plans. Content and technical teams should be ready to adopt new best practices. Marketers should stay informed about the latest developments in SGE. BrightEdge acknowledges the difficulties while also highlighting the potential opportunities for marketers. It will bring opportunities to develop fresh digital strategies and adopt cutting-edge techniques in response to the SGE-introduced evolution. Businesses need to adapt and explore novel avenues amid these changes in the digital landscape.