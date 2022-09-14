Google Is Working On Pocket-Friendly Flagship Pixel Phone: Leak

A Weibo tipster has recently claimed that Google is working on a “small-screen flagship” with the code-name Neila. Even though, the leaker’s machine-translated post also suggested that the upcoming Google Pixel Phone will have a similar design as recent Pixels.

There had been no official words regarding any such device yet. However, if we make our assumptions then the theoretical Pixel Mini will need to make several compromises in order to deliver a smaller size than the existing Pixel 6. One of the most obvious cutbacks will be the battery capacity, so you should expect a smaller battery than the Pixel 6’s 4,500mAh capacity. Other potential cutbacks include wireless charging and cameras. The small size will definitely compromise the size and number of sensors that’s what I think.