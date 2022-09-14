Intel’s ‘Raptor Lake’ Processors Will Support WiFi Sensing

Intel is a serious contender for integrated graphics on laptops and desktops. Yesterday, we shared with you guys that the company now seems to change its GPU reputation with the Arc lineup. Intel is working on its first gaming-focused Graphics Cards that look pretty good. Today, we have come to know that the company is set to announce its next lineup of desktop processors, codenamed Raptor Lake. They even accidentally revealed their 13th Gen Raptor Lake processors, then quickly deleted it. However, we managed to get some info regarding the processors. The interesting part is that the Raptor Lake Processors will support WiFi Sensing.

Upcoming Raptor Lake Processors Include Core i5-13600K, Core i7-13700K & Core i9-13900K

According to the latest reports, Intel’s upcoming 13th-generation “Raptor Lake” platform will support Wi-Fi sensing. An Intel validation engineer stated during the Intel Technology Tour held in Israel this week that:

“This is the first time we’re going out with Wi-Fi [to be used] for human detection”

The Intel spokesperson further said that the feature doesn’t need the user to connect to an access point. It will be up to the manufacturer to enable the feature or not. The Wi-Fi sensing feature will debut on Raptor Lake mobile platforms first, but it will be coming to the desktop as well. According to the reports, the demo booth used a desktop system to demonstrate the feature

What is Wifi Sensing & How Does It Work?

Wi-Fi sensing actually uses Wi-Fi signals to detect when someone is close to a device. It actually wakes up a device when the user is nearby or turns it off or locks the device when the user has been away for a certain period of time. We all know that Human presence detection isn’t new at all and neither is Wi-Fi sensing. Many Manufacturers have used infrared sensors or webcams to detect when the user is near. For instance, Lenovo has used a dedicated NOVELDA human presence sensor in some of its devices.

Wi-Fi sensing offers some benefits over some existing solutions. First of all, it doesn’t need additional hardware that can add to the cost of a device. Secondly, it also maintains privacy because it only detects that someone is near, not who. Intel claims that this solution can provide a much more responsive experience. Furthermore, it also saves battery and improves security.