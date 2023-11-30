Google Launches .meme Domain for Internet Crazes

One thing that netizens never get fed up with is meme culture. Taking this into account, the search engine giant Google launched the .meme domain through its registry. It enables users to put “.meme” at the end of their website URL. The new .meme domain names are in the early access phase, during which you can register them for an additional one-time fee. However, you can avoid this additional cost if you choose to wait until they are accessible to the public on December 5th, when you will be able to purchase them at a standard annual rate.

This new online space is all set to become a one-stop destination for all things meme-related, bringing together multiple websites dedicated to these viral internet crazes.

Several users have already registered meme websites with this domain, and the majority of them are dedicated to cat memes. These include grumpycat.meme, nyancat.meme, and keyboardcat.meme. Furthermore, the meme explainer website knowyour.meme has also shifted its domain to the .meme address.

Google Registry includes a number of unique domain names like .dad, .boo, and the newly launched .ing. However, .meme stands out as possibly the most unique and fascinating choice in their collection.

