Google Maps Can Help You In Solar Panels Installation: Here’s How?

Google Maps recently launched a range of services to improve users’ experience across the platform. The all-new services will help you calculate rooftops’ solar potential, track air quality, and forecast pollen counts.

Google Maps Launches A New Range Of Services

Google has been working on an Artificial Intelligence model for a long time. The model actually allows extracting 3D information about the geometry of the roofs, depending on aerial images not only of the buildings. It also depends on the vegetation and shaded areas that the platform has been collecting in recent years. Let’s talk about the Solar API. It calculates weather patterns and pulls data from aerial imagery to help understand rooftops’ solar potential. It is no doubt a very useful tool as it will help accelerate solar panel deployment. It will give you more accurate locations and will reduce the number of site visits needed.

The aggregated data set will be used in different directions. For instance, the owners of the buildings can check if their building meets the requirements to install solar panels and bet on sustainable energy as a power source. On the other hand, companies engrossed in the installation of this type of technology can also collect information about the best areas to promote their services. They even don’t need to go to the area in question.

Maps has also brought a Pollen API. It shows updated information on the most common allergens in 65 countries by using a combination of machine learning and wind patterns. We all know that seasonal allergies are getting worse every year. So, this API will prove to be quite useful. Last but not the least is Air Quality API. It provides detailed information on local air quality by using data from numerous sources. For instance, government monitoring stations, satellites, live traffic, and more. It can even show areas affected by wildfires too.