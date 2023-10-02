Made By Google Event: How To Watch & What To Expect At Google Pixel 8 Launch?

What We’re Expecting At Made by Google 2023 Live Stream?

Let’s dig into what we are expecting:

A new Tensor chipset will power the Pixel 8 lineup. Rumors claim that Google is working to boost performance for the Tensor G3. It will no doubt be a welcoming change as Pixel phones tend to lag behind the best phones from Apple, Samsung, and OnePlus in terms of performance. If we talk about the camera setup, the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro will get a new sensor that’s physically larger than what was a part of the Pixel 7 models. It will allow the cameras to capture more light. Google is planning a lot of new software capabilities like staggered HDR, where numerous exposures are captured simultaneously for sharper images. Pixel 8 display will see a boost to its refresh rate. A temperature sensor is coming to the Pixel 8 Pro’s camera bar. It’s speculated to be capable of actually telling you how hot or cold things are. Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro will cost $100 more than their predecessors, giving them starting price tags of $699 and $999, respectively.

Pixel Watch 2:

Google will power the new watch with Exynos 9110. The company will give the Pixel Watch 2 a battery life boost. It will be ditching stainless steel for an aluminum frame that’s cheaper and lighter. The smartwatch will have the ability to track stress levels, a “multi-path” heart rate monitor, and safety improvements such as car crash detection.

Android 14:

Google’s Android update is usually out by this time if we look back at the trend. However, this year Android 14 has yet to make its debut outside the beta that’s currently available. The launch of the Pixel 8 seems like a perfect time to launch Android 14 as it is the version of Google’s phone software that will run on the new models.

Android 14 will come with:

The ability to use the phone’s camera flash to alert you to incoming notifications

More refined permissions for sharing photos and video

A Health Connect app that’s integrated into the platform

Built-in satellite connectivity

In addition to all this, we hope to see new Pixel Buds models tied to the Pixel 8 release. Stay tuned to learn more about it.