Google Messages Delivery Indicators rolled out for More Beta Testers

Google Messages delivery indicators like WhatsApp are on its way. Everyone might know this before since the company had started beta testing for this feature. Now the company has expanded beta testing for more users.

Google started beta testing in October 2022 and now more people have become a part of this test. Just like WhatsApp, the indicator in Google Messages show up double check mark. However this feature has currently rolled our for those users who had enrolled themselves for Google Messages beta program.

Google Messages Delivery Indicators Working

Coming to the working of this feature, it works in the same way as WhatsApp messenger works. When the message is sent the sender can see one tick however when it is delivered to other users, the sender will see two ticks.

Other than this, the app is getting another feature named ‘Create Your Profile’. This feature is under development right now .The company is also working on providing end to end encryption to users in order to add an extra layer of security.

Right now there are no reports regarding the stable rollout of this new feature. It means we will have to wait for some more months to get this feature since at first it will pass beta testing and then it will be rolled out for everyone.

