Google Messages testing new emoji reactions with some users

Good news! As part of initial testing, Google has allowed some of the users to reply on its messages app with an emoji and also introduced new reactions other than thumbs up, heart eyes, laughing, shock, crying, and anger. This emoji reaction is inspired by WhatsApp, Telegram, and Slack, which allows users to give emoji reactions by holding and pressing a message. The new emoji reactions will give users more ways to express their feelings better.

Right now the emoji reaction is limited to some people but after it passes the testing phase it will be rolled out for everyone. The emoji reactions might be confusing but will work fine when both parties are using RCS, an SMS replacement system that Google is pushing for some time.

Right now, I have not received this feature, however many people have shared screenshots on the internet showing how they are able to reply to messages with emoji reactions.

One thing that is not good is that reactions do not translate messages on iPhone. Basically, Apple’s Tapback system only allows users to see a specific set of symbols. Well, it’s unknown how Apple and Google are going to collaborate with each other on this, but Google bringing this feature is a good thing. No doubt, it will help people better express themselves with emojis instead of writing a big message in a reply.

Also, when this feature launches for everyone, it will open new avenues for the Google Messaging app which was previously ignored for a long time.

