Google is rolling out a new update that brings plenty of features to its Messages app. The latest Google Messages update brings the ability to reply to specific messages in a chain, SMS reactions, message reminders and many more. All users will see these updates in the coming weeks. Additionally, Google is also updating the icon for Messages, as well as the Contacts and Phone app.

Let’s see what new features the app is getting.

Google Messages Update Brings new icon and Plenty of new Features

Swipe to Reply: The latest update brings the ability to reply to an individual message. This new feature allows you to select that specific message and respond, making it clear to which statement you’re referring. This feature is also helpful for group chats.

SMS reactions: You will now be able to put the appropriate Emoji reaction on the message.

Voice messages: The Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro can automatically transcribe voice messages into text. This allows you to find out what an audio clip says without needing to listen.

Reminders: The new update will let you set reminders on important messages.

YouTube in-app: If someone sends you a YouTube video, you can watch it right in Messages. A floating window will appear and you can move it around to make room for your chat, if necessary.

Stars: If someone sends you something important that you'll need to know later, you can now star that message.

Meet and Calendar: Google Messages now integrates nicely with Google Meet and Google Calendar.

Business chats: If you find a business on Google Maps, you'll sometimes see an option to chat with that business. This opens up a chat in Messages and you can communicate with that business on whatever you might need. The chat works like any other chat, with reactions, links, etc. This is an experimental feature and will only work with certain businesses for now.

