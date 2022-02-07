Google Messages Update: Users can now Send Photos links for sharper videos & pictures

Google messages app is getting some new changes and the good news is that the Hamburger icon is back on the menu. This redesign is received by the users who are using the beta version of the Messages app. The upper three-dot menu is replaced with the hamburger menu on the left side of the display. Google Messages Update will bring a good opportunity for users to enjoy the app better than before.

The options such as, “Messages,” “Starred,” “Archived,” and “Spam & blocked.”, which were previously used in the three dots menu will be moved to the hamburger menu. Two other options including

“Device Pairing” and “Choose Theme” will be placed in a separate section at the bottom of this menu.

Many people would be thinking about how they will come to know when they receive this new makeover. Well, when you will open the app after the update, you will come to know about it when you open the app, you will be notified to enable Google Photos integration for the Messages app.

The notification reads:

“Share videos as they’re meant to be seen. “Preserve sharp video clarity when you sign in and send Google Photos links.”

This link allows users to open the Messages app within a Google account.

Upon receiving the update, users will get multiple choices including one that will always send a link to Google Photos when you use Messages to share a video by text (SMS/MMS), and another option that will always send a Google Photos link when you text images via SMS/MMS.

Some of the beta users are receiving it, but not all have received it yet. It means Google is going to distribute this feature to everyone when it hears good feedback from users.

