Google’s Pixel 6a Expected to be Released in May

According to the FCC listings, Google’s new model Pixel A-series is most probably to be released in May. Pixel-A series is a budget phone by Google. According to the reports among the Pixel 6-series will have models Pixel 6a, Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. One of the 6a models will support the mmWave 5G also known as the high-band 5G. Thus it will be among the more affordable 5G mobile options in the market.

According to the FCC rule certain equipment needs to be tested and approved before they get launched in US market.

The Google I/O developer conference will start from 11th May. According to the DroidLife, Google will release the 6a in the developer’s conference. Last year Google filed its equipment authorization documents a month before the release of the 5a i.e. in July 2021. This year we can expect the same. Unlike last time, the new phone will be launched in a multiple countries.

Last year due to the Covid-19 conditions the Pixel 5a had a very quiet release in August 2021. In the later part of the year Pixel 6 was released with great AI improvements and excellent camera.

The new 6a will be launched with all the AI features, thanks to Google’s new Tensor mobile chip. The great camera of 6a will the same as the 5a according to 9to5Google.

The 6a smartphone is a great option for those who want to have budget device with great camera specs and photography with an “okeyish” AI-enabled 5G. Once the smartphone is released only then we can further put the device to test and know whether it lives up to its expectation and hype. We will get more leaks and details of the device as its launch date draws closer. So stay tuned with us.

