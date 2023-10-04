Google Pixel 8 & 8 Pro Specs & Camera Samples Leaked – Discover More!

Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro are going to launch in a few hours. In the last few weeks, there have been a lot of rumors regarding the new smartphones. The biggest leak, however, came yesterday when a Pixel 8 unboxing video popped up on the internet highlighting its rounded corners. A Pixel 8 Pro unboxing video also popped up after some time. A few other leaks showcased the Pixel 8 Pro’s low-light imaging capabilities, its new Blue “Bay” color, and more.

The first collection of leaks came from Brandon Lee, showcasing the Pixel 8 Pro’s new blue shade that the company will probably market as “Bay.” One of the leaked images contains the boot screen, which puts the limelight on the phone’s super slim and symmetrical bezels while another set of images shared by Brandon contains available wallpapers and the revamped Google Camera app.

While replying to a post, Lee confirmed that the Pixel 8 will encompass an optical fingerprint scanner and not an ultrasonic unit as we witnessed on Samsung Galaxy S23.

The YouTuber also posted photos of the Device Info HW app running on the Pixel 8 Pro. The specs have been mentioned below in the table:

Specification Details SoC Name Tensor G3 CPU Cores 9-core CPU CPU Configuration – 1x Cortex-A3 – 4x Cortex-A715 – 4x Cortex-A510 Manufacturing Process Samsung’s 4nm LPP processor Peak CPU Clock Speed 2.91GHz Previous Tensor Chip Comparison Previous Tensor chips had an 8-core CPU Previous Tensor chips used 4 low-power

The most exciting leaks came from @PBKreviews (the same individual who uploaded an unboxing video of Pixel 8). The leaker shared a few Pixel 8 and 8 Pro camera samples, which include some with low-light shots with and without Night Sight enabled.

However, it must be kept in mind that the images and videos uploaded on X are compressed. In addition, the smartphone is probably running a pre-release firmware, and Google could make additional improvements with software updates once the phone launches worldwide.

