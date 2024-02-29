Google Pixel 8 Wins “Best Smartphone Award” At MWC 2024

The Pixel 8 series made it to the top spot amongst other strong competitors. Other nominees for best smartphone lineup of 2023 included the iPhone 15 Pro series, OnePlus Open, Samsung Galaxy S23 series, and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5. Senior Vice President overseeing Google’s Devices & Services efforts, Rick Osterloh stated:

“Thrilled about Pixel 8 winning another important Phone of the Year award at MWC! @madebygoogle thank you to the entire Pixel user community for helping us get there, and congratulations to our team for great progress.”

Google To Achieve A Significant Milestone This Year

Reports claim that Google is poised to achieve a significant milestone this year with the Pixel 8. A total of 10 million Pixel 8 shipments were made in 2023. The Google Pixel 8 series grasped attention last year with its new upgrades and AI innovation. For all those unaware, the series is driven by Google’s latest Tensor G3 chip. It delivers the stock Android experience along with a powerful camera for incredible photo and video quality. It is also a very good phone with game-changing editing tools. That’s why it has been acclaimed as one of the best performers for everyday tasks and brief gaming sessions.