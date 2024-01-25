Google Pixel 9 & 9 Pro Renders Hint At iPhone-Like Design

Google Pixel Phones are considered to be the best phones available in the market. The highly anticipated Google Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro have been in the pipeline of rumors since the beginning of this year. Recently, their renders surfaced online giving us a hint at the design. The point worth mentioning here is that the renders of the upcoming Pixel phones look more than iPhones other than anything. Looking at these images, do you think Apple will ignore the resemblance except for the differing camera bump designs?

Google Pixel 9 & Google Pixel 9 Pro To Use iPhone Design

Android manufacturers have been using the iPhone design as inspiration for years. However, Google’s Pixel phones have always taken a different approach. It has been quite obvious from the previous Google Pixel Models that the company’s design language has largely centered around curved edges and softer materials. Only the silicon giant Apple has been using a boxier design language and varying combinations of aluminum, stainless steel, and titanium since the iPhone 12 launch.

Google Pixel 9 and 9 Pro come with flat edges. Moreover, the material finishes of the duo combined with small touches like the antenna bands, draw an evident resemblance to the iPhones. They look like iPhone 12 with iPhone 15 design language. It also resembles the latest Samsung S24 designs. So, you can say upcoming Pixel phones are a blend of both Apple & Samsung designs. The most obvious difference is the “camera bar” on the back of the Pixel 9 devices as Google has opted for a horizontal camera bar.

Pixel smartphones are not nonnative to shifts in design. The introduction of the camera bar is no doubt a dramatic alteration. However, this feature could become one of the most stand-out focal points of the device in recent years. It will allow you to pick out a Pixel phone from a group at 100 paces. What do you think about that? Do share with us in the comments.