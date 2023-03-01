Google Pixel Watch Is Finally Getting Its Long-awaited Fall Detection Feature

Advertisement

According to the latest reports, Google Pixel Watch is finally going to get a fall detection feature after four months of its launch. Reports claim that the software update has started to roll out today to all Pixel Watch users. If you own Google Pixel Watch then check for it through the Personal Safety app on Android or the device.

Advertisement

Google announced the Pixel Watch almost four months back. At that time, it promised that a fall detection feature will be coming to the gadgets. However, that didn’t happen. The point worth mentioning here is that it was a major bummer, considering the hefty $400 starting price of the watch. It is about $50 more than Android’s best smartwatch, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 which has a fall detection feature available on its smartwatches since the Galaxy Watch 3.

The company says the feature has been extensively tested. It will allow the Pixel Watch to distinguish between an actual fall and vigorous physical activity. The good part is that the watch also claims to differentiate from a small stumble so that an exercise routine, for instance, won’t trigger an alert.

Advertisement

However, let me tell you that this feature will not necessarily make the Pixel Watch’s starting price any more palatable. No doubt, there are more affordable alternatives that offer fall detection. Google has just delivered what it promised.

How does Google Pixel Watch fall detection work?

Users can enable the Pixel Watch fall detection feature in two ways: One is the Pixel Watch companion app and the other one is the Personal Safety app. Let me tell you that it is integrated into the settings panel on select versions of Android. Once it’s toggled on, the detection feature will use motion sensors and machine learning in order to determine whether a sudden pause is serious or not.

Advertisement

If the user doesn’t respond, the Pixel Watch will call emergency services with an automated voice alert to tell them that they’ve fallen. In addition to that, they will also share your location with the dispatcher so that you can speak to the operator through the watch.

Also Read: The First OnePlus Foldable Phone Will Come Later In 2023 – PhoneWorld