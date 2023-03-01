The First OnePlus Foldable Phone Will Come Later In 2023

Advertisement

There had been hype regarding the upcoming OnePlus Foldable phone for many months. We have been getting many leaks and rumors regarding the much-anticipated handset as well. The good piece of news is that today, Chinese smartphone maker OnePlus officially confirmed that it will be launching its first flagship foldable OnePlus Phone in the second half of 2023. So, OnePlus fans are you excited??

OnePlus Foldable Phone Is On Its Way To Market

Like all other smartphone makers, OnePlus is also in the race of introducing new flagship phones. The highly anticipated first foldable phone by OnePlus has been in the pipeline of rumors for a long time. Finally, the company has made an official announcement regarding its launch. Kinder Liu, President, and COO of OnePlus at the company’s MWC panel discussion stated:

"Our first foldable phone will have the signature OnePlus fast and smooth experience. It must be a flagship phone that doesn't settle because of its folding form, in terms of industrial design, mechanical technology, and other aspects. We want to introduce a device that aims to be at the pinnacle experience of today's foldable market."

Moreover, Liu also indicated that the foldable phone will have the form factor of a book. It means that it would be more similar to the Galaxy Z Fold rather than the Galaxy Z Flip. However, the question that still needs to be answered is whether it will be a brand-new smartphone or a modified/rebranded version of the Oppo Find N2.

There had been no official words by the company regarding this foldable phone yet. The best look we have at this phone is potentially the teaser image shared above from the OnePlus 11 global launch, which narrows down the launch window to Q3 2023. Let’s wait and watch what the company has in store for us in the coming future. Stay tuned!

