The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) registered Google as a company in Pakistan. A document issued by the SECP to Google over successful registration stated that Google Asia Pacific Pvt. Ltd incorporated in Singapore had established a liaison office in Pakistan under Section 435 of the Companies Act 2017.

Google Registers with SECP, Opens Office in Pakistan

See Also: The Synology App Is Now Available On Android TV – New Alternate To Google Photos

Google is the first tech coalition to take the step as the Pakistan government, under social media rules, made it mandatory for all social media companies including Facebook, TikTok and Twitter to register themselves in the country. It would enable the government to exercise limits enacted under the “Removal and Blocking of Unlawful Online Content (Procedure, Oversight and Safeguards) Rules, 2021”.

A liaison office means an office of a foreign company established for the promotion of products, provision of technical advice and assistance, exploring the possibility of joint collaboration and export promotion.

“We have recently opened a liaison office in Pakistan to explore business opportunities, better market our products and services locally and support the country’s fast-growing tech ecosystem.” a Google spokesperson said.

Some sources have also claimed that TikTok is also planning to open its office in the country. Another tech giant, Meta, is also planning to register itself in Pakistan.

Obviously, this step will increase job opportunities and positive impact of the country to others.

Check out: Google announces top trending searches of Pakistan for the Year 2022