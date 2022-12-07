Google announces top trending searches of Pakistan for the Year 2022

Google has released its annual Year in Search, recapping the top trends of 2022 in Pakistan. The searches revealed that over the year, Pakistanis had a diverse range of interests that pivot on politics, famous personalities, government initiatives, current events, entertainment, technology, and food.

This year, cricket continued to be the major search trend, with the T20 World Cup, Asia Cup 2022, and PSL 7 filling the top three spots in the overall list of top searches. Nationwide financial insecurity, floods, and inflation led people to search for government campaigns and financial aid schemes like the Ehsaas Program. Meanwhile, celebrities like Queen Elizabeth, Aamir Liaquat, and Arshad Shareef also took their spots on the list. Here is the complete list of all the top trending searches;

Top Trending Searches:

1. T20 World Cup 2022

2. Asia Cup 2022

3. PSL 7

4. Melbourne weather

5. Climate change

6. Ehsaas program

7. Arshad Shareef

8. Aamir Liaquat

9. Queen Elizabeth

10. Naseem Shah

In 2022, Pakistani movies were all over the news. The Legend of Maula Jatt stayed at the top of the Movies & TV section, followed by London Nahi Jaunga and Quadi-e-Azam Zindabad. The love for Hollywood movies can also be seen in the fact that movies like Ms. Marvel, Black Adam, and Doctor Strange remained in the top five search results. The complete list is below or you can check out Fuchsia Magazine talking in depth about it on their channel too.

Top Movies & TV Shows:

1. Maula Jatt

2. Ms. Marvel

3. Black Adam

4. Thor Love and Thunder

5. Doctor Strange

6. London Nahi Jaunga

7. The Batman

8. Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad

9. Sinf e Aahan

10. House of the Dragon

People in Pakistan mainly searched for politicians and athletes in the last year. Due to Naseem Shah’s brilliant performances in the Asia Cup and T20 World Cup, he remained at the top of this category. People also looked for the Prime Minister of Pakistan, Shehbaz Sharif, due to the political situation in the country. Also, famous Pakistani cricketers such as Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, and Muhammad Rizwan took their spots, respectively. Here is the complete list;

Top Searched Personalities:

1. Naseem Shah

2. Pervez Musharraf

3. Salman Rushdie

4. Iftikhar Ahmed

5. Mohammad Rizwan

6. Shahbaz Sharif

7. Shadab Khan

8. Amber Heard

9. Azhar Ali

10. Imran Riaz Khan

In 2022, Pakistanis actively searched for smartphone brands, which include Infinix, iPhone, Samsung, and OPPO. Whereas, Vivo grabbed the majority of the attention because of the launch of its new Android mobile phones and got featured multiple times in the list. The complete list is mentioned below. Also, take a look at the analysis of VideoWaliSarkar on the top tech searches in Pakistan

Trending Tech Searches:

1. Vivo V23

2. iPhone 14 Pro Max

3. OPPO F21 Pro

4. Vivo Y21

5. Vivo V23e

6. Realme c35

7. Infinix Note 12

8. Infinix Hot 12

9. Samsung A32

10. OPPO A16

With such ease under COVID-19 restrictions, people in Pakistan celebrated all major festive occasions in 2022 and turned to Google for finding modern recipes and a variety of food items. The search categories reflected Pakistan’s love for food, with desi cuisine having the upper hand in the results. Check out the full list or visit Food Fusion, where they discussed the top food searches in Pakistan over the last year.

Trending Food and Cuisine:

1. Chicken Recipe

2. Pulao recipe

3. Shami kabab recipe

4. Chicken soup recipe

5. Nuggets recipe

6. Chicken pakora recipe

7. White chicken recipe

8. Imli ki chutney recipe

9. Brownies recipe

10. Hot and sour soup recipe

Pakistanis also browsed Google for updates on local and international news, with the tragic death of Amir Liaquat Hussain topping the trending news list. News related to the Murree incident and Imran Khan also garnered a lot of interest in 2022. People were also interested in events worldwide related to the Russia-Ukraine conflict. Below is the full list;

Trending News:

1. Aamir Liaquat News

2. Ukraine News

3. Imran Khan Latest News

4. Murree News

5. Fatima Tahir News

6. Arshad Sharif News

7. Pervez Musharraf News

8. Salman Rushdie Latest News

9. Iqrar ul Hassan News

10. Sri Lanka News

