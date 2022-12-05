The Synology App Is Now Available On Android TV – New Alternate To Google Photos

Photographs are the most effective approach to recording the beautiful events of our lives. However, ensuring their safety is also a top priority. As an Android platform, you’ve likely utilized Google Photos. Google Photos is an app that saves and manages your photos flawlessly. However, “Sinology Photo” shows to be the most viable replacement for Google Photos.

Synology is a well-known provider of hardware solutions. It produces and supplies network-attached storage devices ideal for storing vast quantities of data. Additionally, it is ideal for exchanging information with your workforce.

End users of these devices can access their data via the Synology application. It shares many features with Google Photos. This application helps organize your data. This makes it an excellent alternative to Google Photos.

Android TV Supports Synology App

On a large screen, reliving old memories seems fascinating. Synology is also accessible on Android TV. You can save your photographs within the application and see them on your television screens.

The application is developed with an Android TV-specific UI. The images are organized similarly to the app’s mobile edition. It’s a terrific platform for sharing celebration photos with family members.

The application is currently available for Android TV. If it’s not already on your TV, it will be within a few days.

