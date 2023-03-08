Google Reportedly Working on an ‘Important Tab’ for Google Files

Advertisement

The search engine giant Google has a complete suite of first-party apps that serve as a type of beginning kit for all new Android smartphones. Despite the prevalence of third-party alternatives to these Google applications, several of them remain the go-to choice of android users. In this regard, Google Files continues to be among the best Android file management applications, and it is just getting better. Google is reportedly rethinking its approach to secure file storage in the app, deciding to develop a new bottom-bar-based solution.

Advertisement

Secure Folder is a Files feature that has existed since 2020 and is likely familiar to longtime users. It requires a PIN or pattern to unlock, and any files saved therein are inaccessible to third-party applications. You cannot even screenshot or share them. The Google News Telegram channel’s Nail Sadykov has discovered a new feature called the Important tab with a strikingly similar function.

The new ‘Important tab,’ squeezed between Clean and Browse on the bottom bar, exposes a blank screen where you can add files by clicking the right-aligned floating action button (FAB). The clicking button displays options to scan with the camera, select an existing file, or select an existing photo. Sadykov writes that selecting the first option launches Google Camera, but the app claims it lacks permission to write to the secure folder. Since you may theoretically add any sort of file here, it would be useful to have the option to group them by file type.

Advertisement

There are a few noticeable distinctions between the present Safe Folder option and the capabilities of the Important tab. One should be able to share files from the latter without first removing them. Next, the upcoming storage location might be more secure due to the use of the Android Biometric Prompt as opposed to a PIN or pattern. So, files saved on the Important tab could be easily accessible and more securely protected from prying eyes which certainly makes the ‘Important Tab’ more attractive. Furthermore, in the future edition of the Google Files application, the Nearby Sharing tab will be modified to include a thorough feature description.

Check out? Google I/O 2023 will Take Place on May 10